BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scored the winner and upset fans at his former club with his goal celebration as high-flying Aston Villa rallied to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watkins said after the match that his celebration was aimed at an abusive Brentford fan.

Third-place Villa is one point behind leader Arsenal and level on points with second-place Liverpool, which drew 0-0 with Manchester United.

Late goals from Alex Moreno and Watkins secured a dramatic late victory for Unai Emery’s Villa at Brentford after Bees defender Ben Mee had been sent off 20 minutes from time.

Keane Lewis-Potter had opened the scoring for the hosts at Gtech Community Stadium but the game turned on its head after Mee was dismissed for flying into Leon Bailey in the 71st minute — referee David Coote upgrading to a red card after seeing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Moreno equalized in the 77th minute with England striker Watkins completing the turnaround eight minutes later, before Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was also shown a red card deep into stoppage time for violent conduct.

Watkins' winner came after Jacob Ramsey’s corner got a fortunate flick-on and former Brentford striker Watkins headed home before celebrating in front of his old fans.

The celebration caused an on-field melee, with the referee brandishing yellow cards to Villa's Ezri Konsa and Brentford's Saman Ghoddos before Kamara was dismissed following a scuffle with Yehor Yarmoliuk.

“It was a feisty game and it spurred from my celebrations after I scored,” Watkins told Sky Sports. “That’s not down to the lack of respect to the Brentford fans but there was one individual who was abusing me all game so I felt like it was only right to celebrate in front of him.

“It was directed to him and that caused a reaction in the last 15 minutes.”

Villa tweeted: “We ask the authorities to investigate this incident to find this individual.”

___

