Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there are no plans to remove Kyle Walker as captain after the England captain admitted to an extramarital affair earlier in the week.

Walker, 33, was voted captain by his teammates following Ilkay Gundogan's departure for Barcelona in the summer.

"Absolutely, because it's a decision for the team and not me," Guardiola answered when asked about Walker's future with the armband. "I support him and his family and will not talk one word about players' personal issues."

On Monday, Walker issued an apology to his wife and family in The Sun.

"I made idiot choices and idiot decisions," Walker said. "I can't begin to think or imagine what [his wife] Annie is going through. I've tried to ask her but there's pain and hurt. My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I'm sorry because, as a family, this isn't meant to happen."

A native of Sheffield, Walker is in his seventh season at the Etihad following a £50 million move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Internationally, Walker has been capped 81 times by the Three Lions since his senior debut in 2011.