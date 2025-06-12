Poland manager Michal Probierz has resigned in the wake of Robert Lewandowski's boycott.

The Barcelona forward announced Sunday that he would no longer play for the national side as long as Probierz stayed manager. The move came after Probierz stripped Lewandowski of the captaincy and gave it to Inter's Piotr Zielinski.

"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said in a statement on the Polish Football Association's website. "Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life."

Probierz, 52, took over the national side in 2023 after having served as manager of the Under-21 squad. He led the team at Euro 2024 where Poland finished last in Group D.

Poland is looking to reach the World Cup for a third straight time and 10th time overall. Through three matches, Poland sits in third place in Group G on six points, level with second-place Netherlands and one adrift of leaders Finland, who have played one more match. Finland defeated Poland 2-1 in their last match on the weekend.

Poland's next match is set for Sept. 4 against the Oranje in Rotterdam.