Star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's opening match of UEFA Euro 2024 against the Netherlands on Sunday due to injury.

The Polish soccer federation announced Tuesday that Lewandowski suffered a torn biceps femoris muscle, ruling him out of their opening game. The team is hopeful the 35-year-old can play in their second game against Austria on June 21. Poland will play their final game of the group round on June 25 against France.

Lewandowski, Poland's all-time leading goal-scorer and captain, was injured in a 2-1 friendly win over Turkey on Monday. He played 32 minutes before he was substituted off with the injury.

Poland reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, but failed to advance out of the group round at Euro 2020.

