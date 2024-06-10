WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karol Swiderski were in doubt for the European Championship after they were injured as Poland beat Turkey 2-1 in a warmup on Monday.

Lewandowski set up Swiderski for the opening goal in the 12th minute. But in his celebrations, Swiderski hurt his ankle and had to be replaced.

Captain Lewandowski, Poland's all-time leading goal-scorer, lasted until the 32nd when he hurt his right leg and was substituted.

The double blow was a nightmare for Poland. Arkadiusz Milik was to be up front with Lewandowski for the Euros until he damaged his left knee on Friday in the friendly against Ukraine. Milik returned to Juventus and had successful knee surgery on Monday.

Lewandowski and Swiderski have only until Sunday to recover when Poland opens its Euros campaign against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Turkey threatened the equalizer in the second half. Arda Güler and Orkun Köktoçü were saved but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was helpless when halftime substitute Baris Alper Yilmaz's shot from the edge of box deflected in.

After Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu hit the crossbar from long range, Poland won in the 90th thanks to a beauty by Nicola Zalewski, who weaved past two defenders to the box and scored his maiden international goal.

Turkey faces Georgia in its opener on Tuesday week in Dortmund, while Poland will be sweating on its strikers.

There was nothing wrong with the Dutch attack. They have warmed up with consecutive 4-0 wins.

Iceland was put to the sword in Rotterdam, with Virgil van Dijk and Wout Weghorst scoring, just as they did against Canada last Thursday at De Kuip.

Xavi Simons' first goal for the Netherlands was teed up by Denzel Dumfries' header in the first half, then Nathan Ake's nod set up Van Dijk.

Substitute Donyell Malen scored thanks to Memphis Depay, but Depay was denied moments later when VAR ruled out his goal because of an earlier handball.

However, VAR overturned another on-field decision to allow Weghorst's goal in added time.

The Czech Republic struggled to subdue North Macedonia 2-1, needing two second-half penalties in Hradec Králové.

After Malta was ravaged 7-1 last Friday, the Czechs made nine changes to give their likely Euro lineup a run before facing Portugal in a week in Leipzig.

But nobody scored until the 60th when Patrik Schick converted a penalty for a foul on Tomas Soucek.

Just five minutes later, North Macedonia was level after Isnik Alimi headed in a rebound of Aleksandar Trajkovski's shot off the right post.

The Czechs needed all seven minutes of added time to find the winner, from a spot kick by Antonin Barak.

They suffered a setback on Sunday when midfielder Michal Sadilek, who captained the team against Malta, withdrew from the Euro 2024 squad after injuring his shin from falling off a bike on a day off.

