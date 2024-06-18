Poland vs. Austria: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Poland takes on Austria at UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday with both teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

Watch Poland vs. Austria on Friday LIVE at Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Poland is coming off a 2-1 loss to the powerhouse Netherlands on Sunday.

Adam Buksa gave Poland an early lead against the Dutch but Cody Gakpo tied the game in the 29th minute. The Dutch sealed their win when Wout Weghorst scored the go ahead goal in the 83rd minute.

One major factor to Poland's loss was the absences of superstar Robert Lewandowski, who missed the match with a torn biceps femoris muscle.

The Barcelona striker is expected to return against Austria for his country's second match of the tournament.

Poland is playing in their fifth UEFA European Championship. Their best result was a loss in the quarter-finals against Portugal in penalties in 2016, as they've failed to advance out of the Group Stage in any other appearance.

Austria is coming off a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to France in the opener, where the lone goal came off defender Max Wober for an own goal.

The Austrians are trying to build on their Euro 2020 performance where they advanced past the Group Stage for the first time.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell picked Austria to advance from Group C and record a new best finish by making it to the quarter-final.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Poland vs. Austria

You can watch Poland vs. Austria, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Friday, June 21

Pregame Start Time: 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Poland vs. Austria

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Austria: +105

Draw: +250

Poland: +250