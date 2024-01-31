Jessie Fleming is headed to the National Women's Soccer League.

Portland Thorns announced the signing of the Canada midfielder from Chelsea on Wednesday.

“I am very excited to be joining the Portland Thorns," the 25-year-old London, Ont. native said. "More than anything, I am looking forward to being a part of the incredible community surrounding the team that is so often talked about with Portland. I feel honoured to represent these people and this city, and cannot wait to get started."

Fleming has signed a deal with the team through 2026.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that the Fleming's transfer fee is £250,000, making it the largest transaction in NWSL history.

A product of UCLA, Fleming spent the past four seasons with the Blues. She made 65 league appearances and scored 10 goals for Emma Hayes's side. In her time with Chelsea, Fleming won three Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups and a League Cup.

“As we continue to pursue championships, it is important for us to bring in players with championship mindsets, which Jessie has, both with club and country,” Thorns general manager and former Canada teammate Karina LeBlanc said. “After speaking with Jessie it became very clear that the Thorns are an organization she has admired from afar, she understands how uniquely rare and special this community, fan base and team is."

Internationally, Fleming has been capped 123 times by Canada since her senior debut in 2013. Fleming has won an Olympic bronze and Olympic gold medal with Canada.

Fleming joins international teammates Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie in Portland.