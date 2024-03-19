Courtois (knee) expected to miss rest of season
Thibaut Courtois is out again.
Real Madrid announced Tuesday that the Belgium goalkeeper tore the internal meniscus in his right knee during training and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
The injury comes as a huge blow to the 31-year-old Courtois who had just returned to training after tearing his left ACL last August ahead of the La Liga season.
The new injury likely rules Courtois out of this summer's Euro.
A native of Bree, Courtois is in his sixth season with Los Blancos following a £35 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2018. It's Courtois' second stint in Spain, having previously spent three seasons at Atletico from 2011 to 2014.
During his time at the Bernabeu, Courtois has won two La Liga crowns, a Copa del Rey and the 2022 Champions League title.
Internationally, Courtois has been capped 102 times by the Red Devils and was hoping to appear at a third Euro.