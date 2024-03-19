Thibaut Courtois is out again.

Real Madrid announced Tuesday that the Belgium goalkeeper tore the internal meniscus in his right knee during training and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois has ruptured his internal meniscus of the right knee.



He’s expected to be out for the next two months, season almost over for the Belgian GK who had just recovered from ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/onYqckDDyJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 19, 2024

The injury comes as a huge blow to the 31-year-old Courtois who had just returned to training after tearing his left ACL last August ahead of the La Liga season.

The new injury likely rules Courtois out of this summer's Euro.

A native of Bree, Courtois is in his sixth season with Los Blancos following a £35 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2018. It's Courtois' second stint in Spain, having previously spent three seasons at Atletico from 2011 to 2014.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Courtois has won two La Liga crowns, a Copa del Rey and the 2022 Champions League title.

Internationally, Courtois has been capped 102 times by the Red Devils and was hoping to appear at a third Euro.