Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Canadian star left back Alphonso Davies over transfer from Bayern Munich, Mario Cortegana of The Athletic reports.

According to Cortegana, Davies will either join Real Madrird in 2024 or in 2025, when his contract with Bayern expires.

⚡️



Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with Alphonso Davies over transfer from Bayern Munich



⁦@honigstein⁩

⁦@TheAthleticFC⁩ https://t.co/2R1BWkFsVx — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) February 26, 2024

Raised in Edmonton, Davies is in his sixth season with the Bundesliga giants following a transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Davies has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season, posting one goal and three assists.

Over the course of his Bayern career, Davies has won five Bundesliga titles, a pair of DFB-Pokals and the 2020 Champions League titles.

All told, Davies has made 180 appearances for the team across all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Internationally, Davies has been capped 44 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he became the first man to score a goal for Canada at a World Cup.