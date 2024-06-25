Canada manager Jesse Marsch has made one change to the lineup that lost 2-0 to Argentina last Thursday.

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea is drafted into the starting XI in place of Inter winger Tajon Buchanan as the CanMNT meets Peru in Kansas City, KA.

Buchanan played 58 minutes in the loss to Argentina before being taken off in place of Jacob Shaffelburg.

Laryea was an 80th-minute substitute for Cyle Larin. The start will be the 29-year-old Laryea's 51st Canada appearance.

Canada will be eliminated for knockouts contention with a loss on Tuesday evening.

Peru drew 0-0 with Chile in their Group A opener last Friday.