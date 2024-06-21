Romania, Belgium set to battle in Group E clash at UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Romania has their eyes on a spot in the knockout round, but to get there they’ll need a win over a Belgium side looking to bounce back after being upset in their opener at UEFA Euro 2024.

In a moment 24 years in the making, Romania defeated Ukraine 3-0 for their first tournament win since UEFA Euro 2000 when they bounced England in their final group game to advance to the quarter-finals.

"We had great opponents in the form of Ukraine,” said Romania defender Radu Drăgușin. “We will certainly try and stop the Belgians too. We are aware that Belgium are a very different team, but we have played against players that on paper are 'better' and won, so we want to do well again."

Nicolae Stanciu, Răzvan Marin and Denis Drăgus all scored for Romania, who did not play at the last European Championship and have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1998.

"I don't like to compare teams. Tomorrow is a new challenge. They are the No. 3 side in the world with great players and they really need a result. For us these are incredible experiences. Tomorrow we have elevate to another level, we have to organize to be exact, to be efficient, and to have our moments to play well, play the kind of football we know we can play."

While Romania enters on the momentum of their emphatic opening victory, Belgium is coming off a frustrating 1-0 loss to Slovakia that saw VAR cancel out two Romelu Lukaku goals.

With his team already trailing, the 31-year-old striker thought he had the equalizer in the 55th minute when he got on the end of a header from Amadou Onana and slipped it into the net.

VAR ruled that he was in an offside position, chalking off the tying marker.

Lukaku put the ball in the net a second time in the 86th minute when he fired home a pass from teammate Lois Openda.

Once again VAR called the goal back, this time for a handball by Openda in the buildup as he was battling with Slovakia defender Denis Vavro.

“I want to be at least a good, fair loser,” Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco said about the officials after the game. "We trust these guys. We just have to accept it.”

Despite generating numerous other chances, Belgium was held off the score sheet in their opening loss.

"We are still masters of our own destiny when it comes to qualifying for the next round, we still have matters in our own hands,” said veteran Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen. “In my opinion, we're still the best team in the group. It's not the start we imagined or hoped for, but we must try to stay positive and not be overly dramatic."

The countries have not met since a friendly in 2012 where Romania earned a 2-1 victory on home soil.