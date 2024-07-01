Romania, Netherlands clash in Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

A group winner and a third-place team might be what you expect when Romania and Netherlands meet in the Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2024. However, it is Romania that enters after topping Group E and 1988 champion Netherlands that advanced after finishing third in Group D.

Catch Romania vs. Netherlands LIVE on Tuesday with coverage getting underway at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Razvan Marin converted a 37th-minute penalty for Romania as they earned a 1-1 draw with Slovakia in their round-robin finale to secure their place as one of the tournament’s six group winners.

Marin was also one of their three goal scorers in their tournament-opening victory over Ukraine.

"It feels amazing to achieve our target, to finish first in our group,” said Marin after the draw against Slovakia. “It was quite a night. I think we had everything in this match, but in the end all that matters is that we've passed through the group. This is why we came here, and we can only feel happiness and gratitude."

This is the second time Romania has made it into the knockout stage of the European Championship and the first time they have topped their group. They finished second to Portugal at UEFA Euro 2000, before losing to Italy in the quarterfinals.

"I am proud of my squad. It was a tough match, but I want to congratulate them,” said Romania head coach Edward Iordănescu. “Now we're looking forward to what will come next, but before that my squad deserves to enjoy this moment."

Next will be a matchup with Netherlands, who fell to Austria in their final group game to finish behind both them and France in a very competitive Group D.

Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay had the goals for Netherlands as they headed to the Round of 16 after a 3-2 loss.

"I wouldn't say we were surprised, because we knew that it could happen, but we were not there from the start,” said Gakpo after the loss. “The only ones to blame are ourselves.”

The Oranje are trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008, after they were bounced in their Round of 16 game by Czechia at UEFA Euro 2020.

“We have to come up with some response as a team for the next match,” said Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman. “Because that’s what’s at stake, it could be the final knockout for us.”

Netherlands have won the last four meetings between the countries including a 3-0 victory in a friendly in November of 2017.

They also met twice in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup with the Netherlands winning 4-1 on the road and 4-0 at home.

The winner of the Round of 16 matchup will advance to face either Austria or Turkiye in the quarter-finals on July 6 in Berlin.