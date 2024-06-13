Scotland looks to upset Euro hosts Germany on TSN

As far as Steve Clarke is concerned, the pressure is all on Germany,

Clarke's Scotland takes on the Euro 2024 hosts in Munich on Friday as the quadrennial tournament kicks off.

"It's a difficult game," Clarke said. "One of the mantras I've always had is 'Respect everyone and fear no one.' So we come here with a lot of respect for the host nation. We know they're a good team. But hopefully on the night, we can show that we're a good team, as well."

In leading Scotland to the tournament, the Chelsea great became the first ever manager to lead the Tartan Army to back-to-back Euros. He says his team is ready for the moment.

"We know it's a big game, but for us it's the opening game of a four-team section, three matches," Clarke said. "We know what we have to do to qualify out of the section and that's all we're focused on. The enormity of the opening game and whatever, that's a little bit of a sideshow and, hopefully, we don't get too involved in that."

Captained by Liverpool's Andy Robertson and led by midfielders Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Aston Villa's John McGinn, Scotland enters the tournament trying to better their results from a disappointing Euro 2020. Scotland finished at the bottom of Group D on one point that came from a drab scoreless draw with England. They lost their other two matches, to Croatia and the Czech Republic, and were outscored five to one.

Scotland believes this time can be different and it starts with a big performance against Germany.

"Everyone outside Scotland thinks it’s a Germany win," Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour said. "We know ourselves that we are a good team and hard to beat when it comes to competitive games and we want to show that. We go into every game trying to win the game. We have already tried and done stuff in training where we think we can break them down and go and win the game."

As for the hosts, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann believes the expectations placed on his team also come with happiness.

"It's only the second time Germany has hosted a European Championship," the former Bayern Munich boss said. "For the players, and for myself as a manager, to take part in a tournament on home soil is a unique opportunity. There is pressure involved, but more so joy. If we can see that joy on the pitch, then we will have a great tournament."

While Germany heads into the match relatively healthy, there has been one late change in personnel. Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has left the team with tonsillitis. He's been replaced on the squad by Borussia Dortmund veteran Emre Can.

The match marks the beginning of the end of Toni Kroos's illustrious career. The 34-year-old midfielder claimed a fifth Champions League title earlier this month with Real Madrid in his final club match. Returning to the national setup after having previously retired from Germany in 2021, Kroos will retire altogether from the game following Euro 2024.

Friday's match will mark just the second time the two nations have met at a Euro. In the1992 group stage, Germany was a 2-0 winner over Scotland in Sweden on goals from Karl-Heinze Riedle and Stefan Effenberg. The result knocked Scotland out of the tournament as the Germans went on to claim Group B.

POTENTIAL GERMANY XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz

POTENTIAL SCOTLAND XI (5-4-1): Angus Gunn; Anthony Ralston, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson; Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn; Che Adams