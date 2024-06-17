Scotland vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

UEFA Euro 2024 rolls on as Switzerland looks to build on their opening win performance as they take on Scotland on Wednesday.

Watch Scotland vs. Switzerland LIVE Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/ Noon PT on TSN1/3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Switzerland received goals from Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer in the first half and an insurance goal in second half stoppage time from Breel Embolo as they defeated Hungary 3-1 on Saturday.

The Swiss are looking to build on a quarter-final finish, their best ever, at the Euro’s in 2020 where they knocked out France in the Round of 16.

Scotland is trying to bounce back from a 5-1 rout at the hands of host Germany on Friday. Their lone goal came from Germany's Antonio Rudiger who deflected the ball into his own net.

The Scotts are trying to advance out of the group round for the first time in their history. TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has picked Scotland to not only reach the Round of 16, but upset Belgium to reach the quarter-finals.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Scotland vs. Switzerland

You can watch Scotland vs. Switzerland, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Wednesday, June 19

Pregame Start Time: 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 3 p.m.. ET/Noon PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Scotland vs. Switzerland

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Switzerland:: +110

Draw: +250

Scotland: +240