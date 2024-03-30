BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Seamus Coleman’s own-goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time condemned Everton to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday as the Toffees equaled their worst Premier League run of 12 games without a win.

Beto’s 87th-minute equalizer to cancel out Dominic Solanke’s opener in the 64th looked set to earn Sean Dyche’s Everton a valuable point, but Coleman’s late intervention left the visitors empty-handed. Adam’s Smith deep cross bounced up and hit the defender on the chest before dropping agonizingly into the net.

This is a crunch time for 16th-place Everton both on and off the field. Its majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said ahead of the game he remained confident the protracted takeover of the club by 777 Partners would be completed soon and herald a brighter future.

The club is also due to find out the verdict of a second charge of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with a further points deduction a possibility before the end of the season in addition to the six they have already lost.

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams made his first club start since March 11 last year for Leeds. He returned this month from a hamstring injury that needed surgery twice and scored the opening goal last weekend in the United States’ win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

