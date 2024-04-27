Sheffield United becomes first team relegated from EPL after heavy loss at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Newcastle 5-1 on Saturday.

The Blades were 10 points from safety with three games remaining, ensuring an immediate return to the Championship.

They took the lead in the fifth minute at St. James' Park through Anel Ahmedhodzic, only to be overwhelmed by a home team on the charge for European qualification.

Alexander Isak scored two of Newcastle's goals, taking his season tally to 23 in all competitions — 19 in the league. That's one behind joint leaders Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson also netted for Newcastle, while Ben Osborn scored an own-goal. That meant Sheffield United conceded 13 goals to Newcastle this season, following September’s 8-0 loss at Bramall Lane.

The visitors took the lead when they worked a short corner move for Ahmedhodzic to head Gustavo Hamer’s cross past Martin Dubravka.

Isak's first goal came in the 26th after Jacob Murphy played the perfect ball into the Sweden striker, Isak, who ran in behind Auston Trusty and finished with aplomb.

Mason Holgate headed against the crossbar and Andre Brooks blazed wide from the resulting corner as Sheffield United threatened.

The second half was all Newcastle, which netted four goals in 18 minutes — starting in the 54th when Anthony Gordon curled a free kick to the far post where the unmarked Guimaraes dived to head home.

Isak coolly converted a 61st-minute penalty after Holgate bundled Gordon to the ground, and it was 4-1 within four minutes when Osborn back-heeled the ball into his own net as he tried to clear.

Foderingham denied Wilson within five minutes of his arrival but could not prevent him from making it 5-1 with a powerful finish after fellow substitute Harvey Barnes played him in.

Newcastle was in seventh place, one point Manchester United in sixth.

___

