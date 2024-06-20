Slovakia, Ukraine meet in Group E fixture at UEFA Euro 2024

After springing an upset in their opening fixture, Slovakia will look to win their second game at UEFA Euro 2024 as they face Ukraine, who will be trying to bounce back from a heavy defeat in their first contest.

Ivan Schranz’s seventh-minute marker was the difference as Slovakia stunned Belgium 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Belgium had the ball in the net twice through forward Romelu Lukaku, but both goals were ruled out after VAR checks.

"Our players did their best [against Belgium],” said Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona. “They gave themselves a chance with their performance and we beat a great team. It was a huge win, but we have to keep working. If we want to achieve our dream, we must pick up points in our next games too. Ukraine will be tough opponents – for me, they were one of the group favourites. I told the boys that we have to have the mentality that we can be equal to the best."

Defender David Hancko also made a critical goal-line block in the 62nd minute, after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was pulled out of position on an initial save, to help preserve the victory.

"Even though we got three points against a favourite, nothing is confirmed yet,” said Hancko. “We have already watched a video about Ukraine. They lost the first game, and nobody expected such a result. They have excellent, talented young players who are already at big clubs. We have to be very careful and give our best performance again to think about a win or a draw."

Ukraine slumped to a 3-0 loss in their opener against Romania at Munich Football Arena.

Things went wrong in the 29th minute when an error by keeper Andriy Lunin led to Nicolae Stanciu smashing home the first marker of the game.

Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus scored four minutes apart in the second half to end any hope of a comeback for Ukraine.

"We had possession [against Romania], but didn't create any chances,” said Ukraine head coach Serhiy Rebrov. “Nobody expected this result. We have a very serious game ahead of us. We have to talk among ourselves, and we have to get ready for the next game."

The countries have not met since the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League where they split a pair of games with each winning on home soil.

Ukraine earned a 1-0 win at Arena Lviv, Slovakia replied with a 4-1 victory at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava.