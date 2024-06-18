Slovakia vs. Ukraine: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Slovakia looks to continue their strong start to UEFA Euro 2024 as they take on Ukraine on Friday.

The Slovaks are coming off a thrilling 1-0 win over powerhouse Belgium thanks to a goal from Ivan Schranz in the seventh minute.

Belgium controlled the play 63 per cent of the match and had two goals disallowed during the loss.

Slovakia entered the tournament as the 48th-ranked team in FIFA and last advanced out of the Group Stage in 2016. While still a part of Czechoslovakia, the country won the tournament in 1976.

Ukraine is coming into Friday's game after falling 3-0 to Romania in the opener.

The country is trying to build off recent success after they made their best finish in 2021, losing in the quarter-final.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell predicted Ukraine will take the second spot out of Group E behind Belgium then fall in the quarter-final once again.

