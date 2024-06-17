Slovenia vs. Serbia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

UEFA Euro 2024 continues as Slovenia looks for their first win of the tournament as they take Serbia on Thursday.

Watch Slovenia vs. Serbia LIVE on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Erik Janza scored in the 77th minute on Sunday to secure a 1-1 draw with Denmark to open the tournament.

Slovenia still seek their first match victory at the UEFA European Championships. In their only other tournament qualification, in 2000, they lost one match and drew two others.

Serbia is coming off a 1-0 loss to England that saw Jude Bellingham score in 13th minute to secure the victory for the English.

Serbia qualified for its first UEFA European Championship tournament since 2000, and first as the country of Serbia (it participated as part of Yugoslavia in years prior).

Yugoslavia's best finish was fourth place in 1976, but the Serbian national team now tries to write its own story at the tournament. Serbia has qualified for three of the past four FIFA World Cups, and enter this tournament ranked 31st in the FIFA World Rankings.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia vs. Serbia

When: Thursday, June 20

Pregame Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Odds for Slovenia vs. Serbia

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Serbia: -105

Draw: +250

Slovenia: +300