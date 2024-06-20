For much of the 90 minutes, Italy would bend, but not break. Until they did.

An own goal from Riccardo Calafiori in the 55th gave Spain a 1-0 over the defending champion Azzurri in an entertaining encounter from Gelsenkirchen in Group B action at UEFA Euro 2024.

It was the 12th meeting between the two sides and the fourth in a row at the quadrennial tournament, a Euro record.

Spain got on the front foot from almost the opening whistle with Nico Williams leading the attack on a number of occasions. The Athletic winger was a menace on the right, putting Giovanni Di Lorenzo through the paces at almost every turn. Williams nearly got things started in the second minute. His service into Pedri was on point, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was up to challenge and turned aside the Barcelona man's header.

In the 11th, it was Williams himself who came close. Latching on to a fine cross from Alvaro Morata, Williams sent his header over the bar.

Midway through the first frame, Donnarumma needed a double save to keep the match scoreless. First he parried away an effort from Morata at a sharp angle before denying Fabian Ruiz from distance in the 26th with a diving stop.

The two teams headed into the break scoreless with La Roja well aware that a more clinical team would be ahead, potentially by multiple goals.

The second half began much the way the first did with Spain on the front foot, forcing the Azzurri to keep men behind the ball.

The dam finally burst for Italy in the 55th.

It was Williams who once again got things going. He whipped a cross to the front of the net for Morata, who deflected it on goal. Donnarumma parried away, but directly into the path of Calafiori and the Bologna man turned the ball into his own net.

Up a goal, Spain kept coming. In the 59th, a Robin Le Normand header looked like it was going to sneak inside the post if not for the intervention of Andrea Cambiaso. Only two minutes later, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal went just wide with what would have been a special goal.

Donnarumma then kept his team alive once more in stoppage with a pair of fine saves on second-half substitute Ayoze Perez.

Spain saw out the 90 and were full value for the victory. The Azzurri offered very little going forward and barely troubled Unai Simon.

With Croatia and Albania's 2-2 draw on Wednesday, Spain clinched a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory ahead of Matchday 3.

Group B wraps up action on Monday with Albania meeting Spain in Dusseldorf and the Azzurri facing off with Croatia in Leipzig.

Spain will be without Rodri for the match after the Manchester City midfielder picked up a second yellow card.