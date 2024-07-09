Spain comes from behind to beat France, advance to UEFA Euro 2024 final

Two goals in four minutes in the first half lifted Spain to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over France and a berth in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo scored for La Roja after Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring for Les Bleus.

Winners in 2008 and 2012, Spain will now play in a fifth Euro final.

La Roja manager Luis de la Fuente was forced into three changes to his starting XI from Friday's 2-1 win over Germany. Olmo came in for the injured Pedri, while 38-year-old Jesus Navas and Nacho started in the back in place of the suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, respectively. Sevilla right-back Navas became the oldest outfield player in a major tournament since 2014.

On the other side of the pitch, Didier Deschamps opted for one change to the team that beat Portugal on penalties with Ousmane Dembele preferred to Antoine Griezmann up front.

Things could have started better for Les Bleus. In just the eighth minute, Navas played Kylian Mbappe onside down the right, allowing him to send a cross to the far post. Kolo Muani was first to the ball, leaping over Fabian Ruiz and Rodri, to head home past Unai Simon and make it 1-0. Playing without a mask following his broken nose against Austria, Mbappe had his best match of the tournament with the mask restricting both his vision and breathing.

But France's lead would only last for 12 minutes with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal producing the sublime. Leading the tournament with three assists, the 16-year-old Yamal got his first goal of the tournament in the 20th and it was spectacular. After it appeared that France had cleared the danger, Yamal latched onto the ball just outside the area and unleashed a beautiful curling effort to beat Mike Maignan to make it 1-1. Already the youngest player to ever take the pitch in the Euro, Yamal became the youngest player to ever score a goal in the tournament.

With France pegged back, Spain took the lead only four minutes later. Olmo broke into the area, danced around Aurelien Tchouameni and hit a low strike that went off of Jules Kounde and into the France net in the 25th to make it 2-1. Initially ruled an own goal, the goal was given to Olmo by the end of the half. The goal gave Olmo three on the tournament and put him in the lead in the Golden Boot race by virtue of his two assists.

To start the second half, France showed urgency, but had little to show for it. In the 52nd, Dembele did well to cross up Marc Cucurella, but his cross into the area floated harmlessly into Simon's arms. A minute later, from a corner, he found Tchouameni, who headed directly at Simon. A better effort probably would have scored.

In the 76th, Theo Hernandez had a wonderful opportunity to equalize when La Roja failed to clear a cross. The ball fell to the Milan man, who blazed his shot over the bar and threw his hands on his head in disappointment.

Then in the 86th, substitute Bradley Barcola sprung former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe down the left. He cut inside and then fired well over the crossbar. There were more than a few thousand people in Munich who expected Mbappe to score that, but no more goals were coming.

With the victory, Spain advances to Sunday's final in Berlin where they will take on the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between England and the Netherlands.