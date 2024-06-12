Spain vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Spain and Croatia are set to meet to kick off Group B action at UEFA Euro 2024.

Spain is aiming for a record fourth European Championship. They were knocked out in the semifinals at the 2020 Euros by defending champion Italy.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has picked Spain to reach the finals at this year’s European Championship under new manager Luis de la Fuente.

"I just feel Spain are such a good a side," Caldwell said. "Young, exciting vibrant. They're winning [the semis versus France], they're playing Germany in the final."

Spain thumped Northern Ireland 5-1 in their final tune-up on Saturday.

Croatia has emerged as a force on the international stage, finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup and following up with a third-place finish in Qatar, falling only to World Champions Argentina. Captain Luka Modric will be making his ninth appearance at a major international tournament as the Croatians look to improve on back-to-back round of 16 eliminations at the European Championships.

Modric scored a penalty as Croatia beat Portugal 2-1 in a tuneup friendly last week.

