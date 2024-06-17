Spain vs. Italy: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Spain and Italy got toe-to-toe on Thursday with both teams trying to take over the top of Group B as UEFA Euro 2024 continues.

The defending champion Italians survived a scare in their opening match on Saturday, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit to defeat Albania 2-1.

Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella provided the offence for Italy to take their first win of the tournament.

Italy is trying to repeat as European Champions, something that has only been done once in the 64-year history of the tournament. They are also looking to find success at a major international tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Spain got off to a good start after defeating Croatia 3-0 to begin their tournament on Saturday.

The Spaniards received goals from Alvaro Morata, Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal to secure their first victory of the tournament.

Spain is aiming for a record fourth European Championship. They were knocked out in the semifinals at the 2020 Euros by Italy.

