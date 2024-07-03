Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan underwent successful surgery on Wednesday morning after suffering a broken tibia during training a day earlier.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti says players and coaches visited him on Tuesday with manager Jesse Marsch expecting Buchanan to be back at the team hotel on Thursday.

The Canadian men's national team is set to take on Venezuela at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday in a quarterfinal matchup at the Copa America.

Marsch says Buchanan will travel with the team to New Jersey for the semifinals if they progress past Venezuela.

"We wish Tajon the best in his recovery process and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon," Canada Soccer said on a social media post.

“We’re a group that’s been together a long time now, been through the highs and lows together and you never want to see an injury, especially in training," Canadian defender Alistair Johnston told Scianitti on Tuesday. "The guys are putting in so much hard work and when something happens so out of the blue, just a weird coming together. We’re just hoping the best for Tajon.”

Practice was cancelled after the ambulance arrived.

“Tajon Buchanan sustained an injury to his lower leg during today's training session,” Canada Soccer said in a release on Tuesday afternoon. “He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The 25-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., has four goals over 41 career appearances with the national team.

Buchanan plays his club soccer with Inter Milan of Serie A and has a single goal over 10 appearances this season.