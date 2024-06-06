Top five must-watch group stage games at Euro 2024 on TSN

The start of Euro 2024 is just days away and TSN soccer analyst Kevin Kilbane checked in to share his top five must-watch games of the group stage.

Germany will host the tournament which runs from June 14 until July 14. All matches will be broadcast LIVE on TSN.

Italy enters the tournament as the defending champion from 2020. The hosts Germany has won Euro three times, most recently in 1996.

Here are Kilbane's top matches to watch in the early going:



1. Netherland vs. France

Virgil van Dijk Netherlands

When: Friday, June 21, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT



How to watch: TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, TSN App



Kilbane: "This is the must-watch game for sheer talent from both sides. France of course the favourites alongside England, Germany and Spain. But France, I feel, probably has the best player in the tournament in Kylian Mbappe. It will be interesting to see what Netherlands do against them. Do they maybe go a little more defensively? … There is enough talent within Netherlands’ side to really hurt France."

2. Spain vs. Italy

Ferran Torres Spain

When: Thursday, June 20, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

How to watch: TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Kilbane: "As we’ve seen in previous tournaments, they regularly meet each other … I think with Spain’s young squad they’ve got developing and against Italy, who have not necessarily got the same sort of talent on the pitch, but can [Italy] actually grind something and get something against Spain?"

3. Germany vs. Scotland

Thomas Muller Germany

When: Friday, June 14, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

How to watch: TSN1/4, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Kilbane: "What a start to the tournament this [match] is. Against the host nation, let’s see what they can do. Germany – one of the favourites coming into the tournament. Can they actually mold this talent that they’ve got within them to go on to glory at home?"

4. Croatia vs. Italy

Luka Modric Croatia

When: Monday, June 24, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

How to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, TSN App

Kilbane: "Italy are of course coming into the tournament as [defending] champions, but haven’t been great since the Euros in 2020, they have not necessarily maybe reached the heights that they got to. So this maybe a bit of a gauge to see where Italy is as well. I think they’ll get out of the group – it’s a tough group for them – but I do think they’ll get out."

5. Serbia vs. England

England

When: Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

How to watch: TSN/CTV, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Kilbane: "You look at it overall and think England should probably dominate Serbia. I think this will give us a gauge for what England is going to do across the tournament. England are historically slow starters to tournaments … England has such a talented squad and I think if they turn up in this game against Serbia, we may see fireworks.