Forward Charlie Sharp, Toronto FC's third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, is one of three finalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy which honours the top NCAA soccer player.

Sharp, a senior at Western Michigan, is up against Clemson senior forward Ousmane Sylla and Wake Forest senior defender Garrison Tubbs.

Toronto took Sharp 61st overall in last December's draft. He spent some training with TFC II, the club's MLS Next Pro team, but did not sign a contract and returned to school in Kalamazoo. TFC retains his rights.

The native of Brighton, Mich., scored 19 goals and added eight assists in leading the Broncos to a 17-2-3 record and a third- round appearance in the NCAA tournament where they eventually lost to national runner-up Notre Dame on penalty kicks.

The six-foot-five Sharp, who scored or assisted in nine of his last 10 matches, ranked first in the NCAA with 0.95 goals per game and 2.30 points per game and was tied for second with seven game-winning goals.

He finished his collegiate career with 42 goals 22 assists, and 106 points in 89 games. He ranks first in career goals and games and tied for fourth in assists for Western Michigan.

Senegal's Sylla had 13 goals and 10 assists, helping Clemson win its second NCAA title in three years.

Tubbs, the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, captained the Demon Deacons to a 11-3-5 record and the Atlantic Division conference title.

The MAC Hermann Trophy winner, decided by a vote of Division I coaches who are members of the United Soccer Coaches, will be announced Jan. 5 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Levonte Johnson, a Brampton, Ont., forward from Syracuse now with the Vancouver Whitecaps, was a finalist for last year's men's award won by Creighton forward Duncan McGuire, now with Orlando City.

Edmonton's Gloire Amanda, a forward with Oregon State who now plays for Whitecaps FC 2, won the award in 2019.

Teal Bunbury (Akron, 2009) is the only other Canadian-born men's winner. The son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury, Teal has lived in the United States since he was 10 and represents the U.S. internationally.

Canadians Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia, 2016) and Christine Sinclair (Portland, 2004 and '05) have won the women's award.

The women's finalists this year are Nebraska senior forward Eleanor Dale (England), Florida State graduate midfielder Onyi Echegini (England) and Brigham Young senior forward Brecken Mozingo (Sandy, Utah).

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.