Toronto FC took another body blow on Thursday with news that midfielder Brandon Servania has a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Major League Soccer club says Servania will have surgery in the coming weeks and will begin rehabilitation immediately after.

The 24-year-old American suffered the knee injury Sept. 20 in a 4-0 loss at Inter Miami, leaving the field just 14 minutes after replacing the injured Victor Vazquez in the 12th minute.

Servania has been a steady midfield presence for the underperforming MLS team this season, appearing in 29 games with 21 starts. Toronto acquired the Alabama native in February in a trade that sent striker Jesus Jimenez and a 2023 international slot to FC Dallas.

Servania signed as a homegrown player with Dallas in January 2018 and made 74 appearances across all competitions before coming to Toronto. He originally joined the FC Dallas academy in 2015.

Servania represented the U.S. as a youth international and made his senior debut in February 2020 in a friendly against Costa Rica.

Toronto (4-18-10) has two games remaining this season, away at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday before closing out the regular season Oct. 21 at home against Orlando City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023