Three Toronto FC players and manager John Herdman are set for suspensions following last Saturday night's on-field altercation with New York City FC.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee has informed the team of a three-game ban for Canada right-back Richie Laryea, two games for forward Prince Owusu and a one-game suspension for goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Herdman also will receive a one-game ban. Defender Strahinja Tanasijević is the lone NYCFC player to receive a suspension at a single game.

The incident occurred following NYCFC's 3-2 win at BMO Field. Multiple players and staff members from both teams engaged in pushing and shoving after the final whistle.

In his postgame remarks, Herdman accused NYCFC manager Nick Cushing of punching a 19-year-old TFC player in the tunnel during the two teams' previous meeting at Yankee Stadium in March. Cushing has vehemently denied the allegation. The league is currently investigating the matter.

Bogert notes that all suspensions of multiple games can be appealed and suspensions could go into effect as soon as Wednesday night when TFC visits Nashville and NYCFC travels to Philadelphia Union.