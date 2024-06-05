Gareth Southgate has started his final cuts ahead of next week's Euro.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has been left out of the England squad.

Maddison, 27, played 30 minutes in the Three Lions' 3-0 over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

A native of Coventry, Maddison has been capped seven times by England since his senior debut in 2019. He was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but did not see game action.

Maddison's departure leaves 32 players in camp with Southgate having to cut a further six players ahead of the tournament. The Three Lions play one more pre-tournament friendly on Friday against Iceland.

Finalists at Euro 2020, England opens their tournament on June 16 against Serbia.