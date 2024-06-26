Turkiye survived 10-man Czechia with a late 2-1 victory to finish as runners up in Group F.

Besiktas's Cenk Tosun scored a the winning goal in second-half stoppage.

Needing a win and not getting it, Czechia's tournament is over.

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game's first goal in the 51st before Tomas Soucek of West Ham evened things up in the 66th.

Fiorentina's Antonin Barak was sent off in the 20th minute.

After a fairly wide open first 20 minutes, the match was turned on its head with the second booking to Barak. Both cards were for fouls on Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu. While the second booking might have been harsh, Barak undoubtedly made contact with Kadioglu's ankle and it was certainly a foul.

Czechia managed to hold off a Turkiye deluge for the remainder of the half to go into the break at 0-0.

Their resolve was tested early in the second half and it finally broke early in the second 45. Seconds after Jindrich Stanek made a 10-bell save on Mert Muldur, Calhanoglu hammered home on the rebound to make it 1-0. Stanek ended up hurting himself on the terrific stop on Muldur and had to come off in the 55th for Matej Kovar.

Turkiye continued to press for a second, but it didn't come and they would live to regret that as Czechia pulled even off of a set piece. From a free kick, Mert Gunok came out to punch it away, but was met by Tomas Chory. After chaos in the box, Soucek arrived to rifle a shot home. Turkiye furiously protested for a foul on Chory and a VAR check was made, but a good goal was given.

In the later stages of the second half, it appeared as if the Turks were the team on 10 men as Czechia began to apply pressure in hopes of an improbable winner. It was not coming.

But Czechia finally relented to pressure in the end as the former Everton hammered home in stoppage to claim the victory.

With Georgia's 2-0 win over group winners Portugal in the other Group F contest, Georgia finishes on four points after their first-ever Euro win and will advance to the Round of 16 as a top third-place team.

Turkey now meets Austria on Tuesday.

Portugal will take on Slovenia and Georgia faces off with Spain.