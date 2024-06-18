Turkiye vs. Portugal: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Turkiye and Portugal battle for the top of the Group F standings after both teams winning their opening matches as UEFA Euro 2024 rolls on.

Watch Turkiye vs. Portugal LIVE on Saturday at Noon ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Portugal survived a scare from Czechia open tournament, but came away with a win on Tuesday.

Czechia opened the scoring in the 62nd minute to take a second half 1-0 lead. However, Czechia defender Robin Hranac deflected the ball into his own net seven minutes later to allow Portugal to tie the game on an own goal.

Forward Francisco Conceicao played the hero during second half stoppage time when he came off the bench and scored the winner to secure the victory.

Led by legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal seeks their second championship in the nation's history and the first since 2016.

Turkiye is coming off a solid 3-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that saw Mert Muldur, Arda Guler, and Karem Akturkoglu record goals.

Turkiye was ranked 40th in the FIFA World Rankings to start the tournament but bowed out in the Group Stage in each of their past two tournament appearances. The team made a surprise run that finished with a bronze medal in the 2008 European Championship.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Turkiye vs. Portugal

You can watch Turkiye vs. Portugal, along with every game at UEFA Euro 2024, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Saturday, June 21

Pregame Start Time: 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Odds for Turkiye vs. Portugal

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Portugal: -170

Draw: +310

Turkiye: +480