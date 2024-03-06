A two-match ban for Jude Bellingham was confirmed on Wednesday by the Spanish Football Federation.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder was shown a straight red after the whistle following the team's 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Bellingham and several other Real players approached referee Gil Manzano, incensed that his goal was disallowed due to the final whistle being blown seconds before. Real had appealed the red on the grounds of a refereeing error, but it was rejected.

"We were annoyed by Bellingham's red card because he didn't say anything insulting," manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the match. "It was frustration."

The 20-year-old Bellingham, who was playing in his first match after missing three weeks with an ankle injury, will now miss games against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

The Stourbridge native joined Los Blancos this past summer in a transfer from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £88.5 million. He's made 22 La Liga appearances this season, scoring a team-leading 16 goals.

Real sits atop the table with 11 matches remaining, holding a seven-point lead on second-place Girona.