Udinese out of Serie A drop zone after beating Lecce

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese moved out of the Serie A drop zone after a hard-fought 2-0 result at Lecce on Monday for its first win in a month.

Udinese rose one point clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Lorenzo Lucca got the opener with a towering header of a cross from Martin Payero in the 36th minute. Lazar Samardžić added the second with a typical poacher’s goal five minutes from time.

Fabio Cannavaro’s men are still in a dogfight. Udinese is one of six teams fighting to avoid joining the already relegated Salernitana in the second division next season.

Only five points separate Sassuolo at second to last and Verona five places above it.

Udinese was 15th. Lecce was safe in 13th.

