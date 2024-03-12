VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso from the Colorado Rapids.

In exchange, the Whitecaps sent up to US$150,000 in conditional 2025 general allocation money, the latter of their current two first-round selections, and their natural third-round selection, in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.

The later first-round pick will be either Vancouver or LAFC’s natural selection.

Priso started 17 of his 36 appearances and added three assists across all competitions for the Rapids after joining the side via trade from Toronto FC in July 2022.

The 21-year-old made 17 starts in 33 appearances with TFC, and registered two goals and two assists across all competitions after signing a homegrown contract in October 2020.

Priso, from Toronto, was also part of the side that won the 2020 edition of the Canadian Championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.