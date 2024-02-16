The Canadian ranks in the Scottish Premiership have grown by one.

Aberdeen announced the signing of veteran winger David "Junior" Hoilett on Friday.

Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined the Dons in a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.



Welcome to AFC @jnrhoilett!#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 16, 2024

The Brampton, Ont. native joins the side for the rest of the season and will reunite with manager Neil Warnock, with whom he's played at both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

“I’ve worked with the gaffer before so it was a no brainer to come up here and join him," Hoilett said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad. I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again. I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here. I can tell already from the welcome I’ve had that it’s a great club and I want to be part of it and help the squad move up the table.”

Hoilett, 33, had been without a team since the expiration of his Vancouver Whitecaps contract at the end of the last Major League Soccer season.

"Junior is a player I know well; he’s played for me three times so I know him inside out”, Warnock said. “He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season."

Hoilett, who has also spent time at Blackburn Rovers and Reading, has been capped 62 times by Canada, scoring 16 goals. He was a member of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aberdeen currently sits ninth in the table on 26 points. They return to action Saturday with a visit from Hibernian.