Nacho's current season will be his final one at the Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the 34-year-old Spain defender has informed Real Madrid he will leave upon the expiry of his deal at season's end.

Nacho is a native of Madrid and a product of La Fabrica, joining Real's vaunted academy at the age of 11. He made his senior debut for the first team in 2011 and has made 236 league appearances over 13 seasons. He's made 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

During his time with Los Blancos, Nacho has won three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and five Champions League titles. He has a chance for a sixth with Real having advanced to the current Champions League semis with a victory over Manchester City on penalties this past Wednesday.

Internationally, Nacho has been capped 24 times by Spain and appeared at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.