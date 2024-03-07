Wolves plans to offer an improved contract to manager Gary O'Neil in the offseason.

The former Bournemouth manager took over at the Molineux only five days before the season began and has guided the team - tipped as relegation-threatened - to a comfortable spot in the top half of the table and into the FA Cup quarterfinals.

O'Neil is currently in the first year of a three-year contract.

"That's naturally where this is going, he's done well enough to have that conversation," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said on Thursday. "Part of the conversation will be the plan for the club and that's where you have to have the honest conversations about what it looks like going forward. That is an inevitable situation we find ourselves in this summer. Gary is unbelievably meticulous. His attention to detail and work ethic is incredible."

A native of Greater London, the 40-year-old O'Neil had a 21-year pro career as a midfielder from 1999 to 2019 and made 216 Premier League appearances with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich City.

O'Neil became caretaker manager of the Cherries in the summer of 2022 when Scott Parker was fired just three matches into the Premier League season. He was made permanent manager in November, but was fired in June after ensuring Bournemouth's Premier League safety.

Wolves currently sit 10th in the table on 38 points and are looking to play European football for the first time since 2020 when they reached the Europa League quarters.

The club returns to Premier League action on Saturday with a visit from Fulham.