South Korea's Oh Ye Jin smashes Olympic shooting record to win gold

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Two South Korean shooters broke an Olympic record to finish with gold and silver medals in the women's 10-meter air pistol event Sunday.

Oh Ye Jin took the gold with a score of 243.2 points and finished strongly to hold off teammate Kim Yeji on 241.3. Eight of Oh's last nine shots scored at least 10 points of a possible 10.9.

The bronze went to Manu Bhaker of India, who was eliminated on 221.7 before the gold-medal shootout between the two South Korean teammates. It was India's first medal of any kind at the 2024 Paris Olympics and its first ever in women's shooting.

The previous Olympic record for a women's 10-meter air pistol final stood at 240.3, set by Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina in Tokyo three years ago. Batsarashkina is not among the small number of Russians competing in Paris as Individual Neutral Athletes.

Oh's gold medal was the first in shooting at the 2024 Olympics to be won by a country other than China, which won the first gold of the Games on Saturday and added a second on Sunday in men's 10-meter air pistol.

Xie Yu scored 240.9 for the gold medal ahead of two Italian shooters. Federico Nilo Maldini had the silver on 240 and Paolo Monna led the competition at midway but was eliminated in bronze-medal position on 218.6 after some costly errors.

