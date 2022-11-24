The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Sunday as Spain takes on Germany in the second game of the tournament for both Group E teams.

Spain exploded for seven goals in their opening game rout of Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring for Spain in the 11th minute and though his marker turned out to be enough, the offence did not stop until the final whistle.

Marco Asensio doubled the advantage before Ferran Torres scored on either side of the half to extinguish any hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Gavi and Carlos Soler also scored in the second half, before Alvaro Morata’s stoppage-time marker capped the scoring.

This was the first time Spain scored seven goals in a World Cup match in their tournament history.

Germany will be looking to bounce back from a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in their opening match.

On the strength of an Ilkay Gundogan 33rd minute penalty, Germany held the advantage over Japan as the game entered the final 20 minutes on Wednesday.

A 75th-minute marker from Ritsu Doan and an 83rd minute goal by Takuma Asano, that turned out to be the winner, sent Germany to defeat in come-from-behind fashion.

This was only the third time Germany has lost their opener at the Men’s World Cup, adding to defeats at the hands of Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Germany

When: Sunday, Nov. 27

Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 a.m. PT

