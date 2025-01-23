St. John's new QMJHL team to be named Newfoundland Regiment

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be relocated to St. John's, Nfld., for the 2025-26 season and the team has a new name.

The team announced Thursday that they will be called the Newfoundland Regiment in a tribute to the province's military history.

“The name Newfoundland Regiment not only pays homage to the incredible legacy left by these brave soldiers but also embodies the values of courage, unity and resilience,” Glenn Stanford told the Telegram while representing the team's management group. “We’re excited to bring these qualities to the ice and share them with our fans and community for generations to come.”

Team Investors John Harvey Patten, John R. Steele, and Jason Sharpe acquired the team at the end of December and the team announced it would relocate.

Acadie-Bathurst had been playing in Bathurst, N.B. since 1998 and will be moving to Newfoundland to play at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The organization was founded in 1969, playing in Rosemont and Laval, Que. before landing in Bathurst in 1998. They have won six QMJHL titles and won a Memorial Cup championship in 2018.

St. John's was previously the home of the QMJHL's Fog Devils before they relocated to Montreal in 2008 and then again to become the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2011.

The city also housed the American Hockey League's St. John's Maple Leafs (1991-2005) and St. John's Ice Caps (2011-17) and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers (2018-24) before the incoming Regiment.

Acadie-Bathurst sits in fourth place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference with a 23-15-2 record, seven points behind the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.