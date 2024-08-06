PARIS — For the first time in a long time, Natalie Achonwa is taking a moment to exhale.

It's been two days since Canada's women's basketball team crashed out of the Paris Olympics, losing 79-70 to Nigeria. The country was eliminated after going winless (0-3) in the preliminary round.

That loss to Nigeria on Sunday marked Achonwa's final appearance in a Canada Basketball jersey.

"It's been quite an emotional roller-coaster," the 31-year-old centre said. "It’s the feeling of failure, of not meeting your goals, which is definitely sad. And then being on the court for the last minute of the game and knowing that was the last time I was going to be on the court in a Canada jersey was emotional as well.

"But then the joy of seeing my son afterwards. And him not caring what the score was. And him wearing his Canada jersey and saying mama. It makes my heart flutter.”

Losing on the sport's biggest stage was tough, but experiencing the Games with her son, Maverick, brought Achonwa a lot of joy.

“His smile before the game, looking in the stands and finding them and him waving, or the pictures of him taking a halftime nap on my brother's lap. Those are memories that I will cherish forever," she said with a grin.

Achonwa was 16 when she joined the national team and has worn the Maple Leaf in four Olympics.

She holds the women's team's record for most Olympic appearances (four), most Olympic Games played (18) and all-time assists (43).

Going winless in the 2024 tournament is not the result she — or anyone else — expected from a team that came in ranked fifth in the world.

“When you go into a tournament, any competition, the goal is always to win," Achonwa said. "And when it doesn't go that way, it's hard. It's emotional, especially given that the Olympics only come every four years, and knowing the commitment and the sacrifice that was put in for us to even get here. It's tough when results don't go the way that you hoped for.”

Canada had the most turnovers (67) of any team in the preliminary round and struggled with shooting at times, hitting 34.8 per cent of its shots across three games. The team scored an average 63.0 points per game and allowed 74.7 points.

Every possession counts when you're facing the best teams in the world and the Canadians had some quarters where they weren't at their best, Achonwa said.

The stalwart forward declined to speculate about what it will take to get her country a medal, but she's convinced Canada is on its way.

"I know that belief in us being a podium team is there. Just how do we get there? How do we continue to push the envelope forward? How do we continue to challenge the way we do things to find what works?" she said. "Because the belief that we should be there is there. We just have to figure out the right path.”

And while she's taking off her sneakers and putting away her jersey, Achonwa plans to find other ways to contribute to the growth of the game.

Walking away entirely simply isn't an option.

“Canada Basketball is who I am. It’s a part of me," she said. "These 16 years have been some of the greatest times and moments and memories of my life. And when something is such a big part of you, it just doesn't go away.

"I'm not gonna put a jersey on any more but you haven’t seen the last of me. I will definitely be a part of Canada Basketball somewhere or other because I believe in this team. I believe in this federation. And I believe in this jersey.”

For now, though, Achonwa and her family are going to take in Paris and the Games.

"I’m here to enjoy the Olympics. I’ve never really done that before," she said. "I went to track and field this morning, I went to 3x3 (basketball) last night, and I’m going to the men’s game (Tuesday night). I’m going to be an Olympic fan and a Team Canada fan.

"And then after that, I’ll go home and get my life together. But you guys will see me somewhere or other, still in basketball.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.