Oilers' Woodcroft on starting Skinner vs. Flames: 'He can help us win the game'

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft dismissed the notion of a goalie controversy in deciding to start Stuart Skinner over Jack Campbell against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

"I think he has a chance to help us win the game."

“I think we have two quality goaltenders," Woodcroft told reporters after the morning skate in preparation for the matchup in Calgary.

"I think we’re finding different ways to win with both of them and I feel good about both of them.”

Woodcroft was to the point when asked why Skinner is getting the nod tonight, but also expressed support for Campbell's performance so far this season.

“We have strong belief in both of our goaltenders and Stuart’s in there because I think he can help us win the game," said Woodcroft.

Woodcroft also indicated that Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million contract on the opening day of free agency in July, understands the situation. Woodcroft said the team is fortunate to have two goalies they trust.

“Jack has a clear understanding of our belief in both of our goaltenders. We just want to make sure we’re keeping both of them up and running here and playing enough games," Woodcroft said.

"We don’t want to overuse anybody. We just want to make sure people are up and running. As I said, we have strong belief in both our goaltenders. We’re lucky that way."

Campbell, 30, is 4-2-0 this season with a goals-against average of 3.89 and save percentage of .888, compared to his career numbers of 2.58 and .915 in 141 games.

Skinner, 23, is 1-1-0 in three appearances this season with a goals-against average of 1.44 and .957 save percentage.