TORONTO — Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh trimmed over a second from her own world record in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Thursday at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

She finished first in four minutes 24.38 seconds at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Her previous best of 4:25.87 was set in April 2023.

"I was really just focusing on having fun with the race and taking it 100 at a time because it's a pretty mentally challenging race," McIntosh said. "Overall I'm really happy. I've always had fun with it and I definitely did (tonight)."

It was McIntosh's third win of the Trials.

She was dominant in her 400-metre freestyle victory on Monday and followed it up a night later with a comfortable win in the 200 free.

The 17-year-old McIntosh, from Toronto, is the two-time defending world champion in the 400 IM.

McIntosh will appear in her second Olympics this summer in Paris. She broke out at the Olympic Trials in 2021 and just missed the podium at the Tokyo Games later that year.

In other results, Toronto's Josh Liendo (47.55) and Calgary's Yuri Kisil (48.19) finished 1-2 in the men's 100 freestyle to secure spots in that discipline at the Games.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., won the women's 200 backstroke in 2:06.24. Regan Rathwell (2:09.38) of Ashton, Ont., was also inside the Olympic qualifying time to lock up her spot for Paris.

Competition continues through Sunday.

