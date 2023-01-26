Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner as the AFC and NFC champions will go head-to-head to determine the NFL’s top team for the 2022 season.

The annual spectacle is the most anticipated single sporting event in North America with millions of people from around the world also tuning in to watch the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

This year’s clash will take place on Sunday, February 12, from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This will be the 57th version of the big game and with nearly six decades of action, there has been plenty of memorable moments.

Everything from major upsets to once-in-a-lifetime plays has kept us coming back year after year.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XLII - David Tyree’s Helmet Catch

Date: Feb. 3, 2008

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale

New York Giants: 17

New England Patriots: 14

This game had everything.

The Patriots came into this contest as the heavy favourites after becoming the first team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to put together a perfect regular season and the first all-time to go 16-0 since the NFL expanded its schedule in 1978.

The Giants went 10-6 in the regular season and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, all on the road, to get to the Super Bowl. The Pats snuck past the Giants in the regular-season finale, winning 38-35 at Giants Stadium, just over a month prior.

The game was a defensive struggle throughout with only 10 points scored through three quarters.

New York took a 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter before New England answered back with a Randy Moss touchdown, taking a 14-10 lead with just 2:42 remaining in regulation.

With 1:15 left, the Giants encountered a third and five on their own 44-yard line. Facing immense pressure from multiple defensive linemen, Giants quarterback Eli Manning somehow managed to stay on his feet before heaving a desperation throw down the field.

What happened next is arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

David Tyree, who had caught just four passes that season, leaped into the air, reached back and somehow pinned the ball on his helmet to secure the 32-yard reception.

Moments later, with just 35 seconds remaining on the clock, Manning found star wide receiver Plaxico Burress for the 13-yard score and a 17-14 lead.

The Giants would hold on for the victory, stunning Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots fans everywhere as it was their first loss of the season.

The played was quickly dubbed “The Helmet Catch” and is considered the shining moment in one of the greatest football upsets in history.

Super Bowl XXV: Scott Norwood Misses Wide Right as Bills' Super Bowl Misery Begins

Date: Jan. 27, 1991

Location: Tampa Stadium in Tampa

New York Giants: 20

Buffalo Bills: 19

Bills fans should keep scrolling.

In 1990, Jim Kelly led the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history following a 13-3 regular season.

The Super Bowl contest against the Giants was a back-and-forth contest with the G-Men taking a 20-19 lead with 7:32 remaining thanks to a field goal from Matt Bahr.

Buffalo was not done, however, as Kelly led his side down to New York’s 29-yard line with just eight seconds left. Enter kicker Scott Norwood, who had the Lombardi Trophy on his foot if he could connect on a very difficult 47-yard field goal.

Norwood’s kick sailed to the right with commentator Al Michaels proclaiming, "no good...wide right."

The Giants got the ball back and held on for the victory.

Buffalo would reach the Super Bowl in each of the next three years. They lost each time.

Super Bowl XLIX - Malcolm Butler’s Interception

Date: Feb. 1, 2015

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale

New England Patriots: 28

Seattle Seahawks: 24

The 2015 Super Bowl was highlighted by one of the most head-scratching play calls of all-time.

Down 28-24, the Seahawks had the ball on the Patriots’ one-yard line with just 26 seconds remaining.

Despite being so close to a possible game-winning touchdown, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll decided to call a pass play instead of handing the ball to Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch, who scored a career-high 13 touchdowns that season.

The odd decision proved to be a disaster with Pats cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepting the ball in the endzone.

The play resulted in one of the most memorable reaction Gifs in Twitter history thanks to Richard Sherman.

A shocked Russell Wilson looked on as Tom Brady secured the victory moments later with a kneel, his fourth of seven career Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XXXII – John Elway Flies in Broncos' Triumph

Date: Jan. 25, 1998

Location: Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego

Denver Broncos: 31

Green Bay Packers: 24

Entering the 1998 Super Bowl, Broncos veteran quarterback John Elway, who was 37 at the time, sported an 0-3 Super Bowl record with blowout losses in 1987, 1988 and 1990.

Tied with the Packers late in the third quarter, Elway had the Broncos in the red zone, but was facing a difficult third and six. With no options to pass, Elway decided to run and dive for the first down. Elway was hit hard in midair and spun around as if he were the blades of a helicopter but still managed to hold onto the ball and secure the first down.

The career-defining moment was followed by a touchdown two plays later and a 24-17 lead.

The Broncos would win the game for Elway’s first Super Bowl as running back Terrell Davis was named MVP.

Elway and the Broncos defended the title the following year against the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl XXIII – Joe Montana’s Drive

Date: Jan. 22, 1989

Location: Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami

San Francisco 49ers: 20

Cincinnati Bengals: 16

Joe Montana solidified his reputation as “Joe Cool” in Super Bowl XXIII, his third of four Super Bowl titles.

Trailing the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-13 with 3:10 remaining in regulation, Montana lead the Niners on a miraculous 11-play, 92-yard drive to capture the championship.

The long drive was capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass to John Taylor with just over 30 clicks left on the clock.

Super Bowl LI: The Comeback

Date: Feb. 5, 2017

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston

New England Patriots: 34 (OT)

Atlanta Falcons: 28

The 2017 Super Bowl featured the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history as well as the first time it went to overtime.

Leading 28-3 in the third quarter, Matt Ryan and the Falcons must have thought the franchise’s first league title was in sight.

That was until Tom Brady, who was playing in his eighth career Super Bowl, turned it on. Brady led the Pats to 25 unanswered points, including three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to tie the game 28-28 with less than a minute remaining.

The game went to overtime with New England winning the coin toss and marching down for a quick eight-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a two-yard James White touchdown run for the improbable Super Bowl victory.

It marked the fifth of seven Lombardi trophies for Brady.

Super Bowl XLIII: Santonio Holmes’ Catch

Date: Feb. 1, 2009

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Pittsburgh Steelers: 27

Arizona Cardinals: 23

This play was arguably the greatest game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl history.

Trailing the Cardinals 23-20 after a thrilling 64-yard touchdown by Larry Fitzgerald, it was up to Ben Roethlisberger to lead the Steelers on a game-winning drive with just over two minutes remaining.

On the eighth play of a 78-yard drive, the Steelers were facing second and goal on the Cards’ six-yard line. Roethlisberger somehow threaded the ball through triple coverage to Santonio Holmes, who managed to reach and catch the ball in the back of the endzone while getting both feet down.

A clutch catch in the biggest of moments earned Holmes the Super Bowl MVP honours that year.