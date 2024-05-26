Sweden defeats Canada for bronze medal at Men's worlds

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lead Sweden past Canada 4-2 and win the bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championships.

Grundstrom opened the scoring in the first period to give Sweden a 1-0 lead, and added another at the 13:42 mark in the third period to give Sweden the victory.

Captain Erik Karlsson beat Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington with a shot from the point to tie things up in the third before Grundstrom’s eventual winner. Marcus Johansson added an empty-netter.

For Canada, Dylan Cozens scored his ninth goal of the tournament early in the second period, and Pierre-Luc Dubois had put them ahead in the third period before Sweden added two for the victory.

Sweden secures the bronze medal, while Canada goes home empty-handed from the IIHF World Championship.