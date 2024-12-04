Sweden named its roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship on Wednesday, highlighted by the return of nine players who won silver last January.

The Tre Kroner named 14 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders to their roster.

Axel Sandin Pellikka, selected 17th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2023, will make his third appearance at the tournament. The 19-year-old blueliner had two goals and six points as Sweden lost in the final on home ice to Team USA in 2024.

Vancouver Canucks' 2023 11th-overall pick Tom Willander also returns on defence and is joined by a pair of seventh-round picks in Calgary Flames prospect Axel Hurtig (selected in 2023) and Montreal Canadiens prospect Rasmus Bergqvist, who was picked 224th overall in this year's draft.

In addition to the experience of returning players, the forward group includes 2025 draft-eligible prospect Victor Eklund, who was listed at No. 11 in Craig Button's latest ranking. Forward Anton Frondell, who was the top Swedish player in Button's rankings at No. 5 overall, did not make the team.

Sweden will open their 2025 World Juniors on Boxing Day against Slovakia. The team will also play Kazakhstan, Switzerland and Czechia in Group B at the tournament in Ottawa.

Sweden's 2025 World Juniors Roster

Goaltenders

Marcus Gidlof

Melker Thelin

Melvin Strahl

Defencemen

Axel Sandin Pellikka

Tom Willander

Theo Lindstein

Wilhelm Hallquisth

Axel Hurtig

Viggo Gustafsson

Rasmus Bergqvist

Forwards

Otto Stenberg

Felix Unger Sorum

David Edstrom

Zeb Forsfjall

Anton Wahlberg

Linus Eriksson

Victor Eklund

Jack Berglund

Isac Hedqvist

Felix Nilsson

Oskar Vuollet

David Granberg

Herman Traff

Dennis Altorn