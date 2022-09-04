Tajon Buchanan continues to recover from a quad injury suffered during European soccer’s preseason, but sources tell TSN Buchanan’s recovery isn’t expected to interfere with his national team preparations ahead of November’s men’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old Club Brugge midfielder won a Belgium league title in May but hasn’t featured for his club team yet this season. Buchanan’s recovery continues and sources say Club Brugge and Canada’s men’s national team are communicating as the Brampton-native works toward his first league appearance.

Canada’s men team is scheduled to meet for its final pre-World Cup camp in Europe at the end of September, and regardless of his availability, Buchanan is likely to attend, sources say.

Buchanan moved from the New England Revolution to Club Brugge last August for a reported $7 million fee before being loaned back to New England. After Buchanan made his Club Brugge debut in January he would make a total of 13 appearances helping Club Brugge win their 18th league title.

Canada’s men will play World Cup hosts Qatar on Sept. 23 followed by 13th ranked Uruguay on Sept. 27.