The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Friday they are cancelling two preseason games that were previously postponed by Hurricane Ian.

The two games were on Sept. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes and Sept. 29 against the Nashville Predators, both at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Tampa Bay's two scheduled preseason games against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 will be played, the team says.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida earlier this week and is responsible for the deaths of at least a dozen people. Earlier on Friday, it was announced the team and owner Jeff Vinik were donating $2 million toward hurricane relief efforts.