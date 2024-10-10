ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Team Brad Gushue says the rink and second E.J. Harnden are parting ways.

Harnden spent two-plus seasons with the team.

There's no immediate word on why he's leaving the St. John's-based squad.

Harnden helped the team win back-to-back national men's curling championships.

In a statement, the team says it will soon begin the search for a new player to join the lineup.

A decision and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.