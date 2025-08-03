TORONTO - Australia's Alex de Minaur pushed past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals at the National Bank Open on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded de Minaur broke on five of his 10 opportunities in the two-hour, 24-minute match. He also had six aces to five double faults and won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

The seventh-seeded Tiafoe fired 10 aces to four double faults and won 74 per cent of his first-serve points. He broke on three of this seven chances.

De Minaur will face the winner of Sunday night's match between fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Sixth seed Audrey Rublev of Russia also advanced with a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 3-0 win over No. 20 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, who retired in the third set.

The late match will have second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States face No. 19 seed Jiri Lehecka of Czechia, with the winner facing Rublev next.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.